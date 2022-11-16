ontario1116

Chris Knapton and Kyle Wrentmore of Moment Development answer questions from Ontario City Council members Nov. 16. Moment Development requested a rezone of six parcels on Walker Lake Road from business to planned unit development.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

ONTARIO — No members of the public were present during Ontario City Council's public hearing Wednesday evening for the proposed Walker Lake Road hotel. 

Moment Development’s director of development administration Chris Knapton and his colleague Kyle Wrentmore presented their request to rezone six parcels of land to City Council.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

