Chris Knapton and Kyle Wrentmore of Moment Development answer questions from Ontario City Council members Nov. 16. Moment Development requested a rezone of six parcels on Walker Lake Road from business to planned unit development.
ONTARIO — No members of the public were present during Ontario City Council's public hearing Wednesday evening for the proposed Walker Lake Road hotel.
Moment Development’s director of development administration Chris Knapton and his colleague Kyle Wrentmore presented their request to rezone six parcels of land to City Council.
The city’s planning commission heard the same planstwo weeks agoand voted to pass the request on to City Council. Council members will discuss the proposal again Dec. 14 and vote on the request Jan. 4.
Knapton said he wasn’t sure if Moment Development would need to rezone all six parcels to planned unit development, but wanted to make the request now to broaden the company’s opportunities.
Planned unit development zones allow land owners to rezone parcels independent of other projects, while business zones generally only allow commercial developments.
Moment Development wants to build a Home2Suites by Hilton Hotel, restaurants, office space, a park and pavilion, as well as residential dwellings.
“We want the whole facility, the whole development to look and feel very similar,” Knapton said. “We don’t want anything that’s going to have a negative impact on those areas of our development.
“While I can’t give you a promise on what’s truly going in there, I can tell you that these are conversations that we’ve already had with developers.”
Knapton said the hotel proposal is fully funded and he isn’t concerned about funding future projects with Moment Development’s partners.
At-large Councilman Dave Rehfeldt said the only concern he’s heard about the development is from residents of Stone Landings Condominiums on Walker Lake Road, who hope possible lane expansions won't go into their property.
Knapton said he doesn't know yet if Moment Development will consider expanding traffic lanes on Walker Lake Road. Moment Development will conduct a traffic study to determine the best way to route lanes.
Knapton said he wants to ensure the developments are walkable, from residential areas to the office space and restaurants.
Moment Development’s team plans to develop the hotel first, upon approval from City Council. From there, Knapton said he will discuss which projects have the most interest from developers and community members.
He said any members of the public who missed the public hearing but would like to offer feedback on the proposals can contact Moment Development via the contact page on itswebsite.
Ontario City Council President Eddie Gallo also announced the city will conduct its last round of leaf pickup this week.
Mayor Randy Hutchinson invited members of the public to two upcoming events. The Christmas tree lighting in Marshall Park Dec. 1 will feature the Ontario High School choir and band, a visit from Santa Claus and hot chocolate. The event begins at 5:30 p.m.
The Richland County Fairgrounds will host the 45th annual Community Craft Show from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 3. Admission is $2 or a new toy forthe Springfield Twp. Fire Department and Ontario Police Department toy drive.
City Council’s last meeting of the year is scheduled for Dec. 14, where it will discuss Moment Development’s rezone request and vote on the proposed 2023 budget.
Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.