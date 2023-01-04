ontario0104

Chris Knapton and Kyle Webb of Moment Development talk with Ontario City Council members Jan. 4 after council approved the company's request to rezone six parcels of land on Walker Lake Road as planned unit development.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

ONTARIO — Chris Knapton has been hoping for Ontario City Council’s approval to rezone six business parcels since October.

At Wednesday’s city council meeting, Moment Development received unanimous approval to change parcels on Walker Lake Road to planned unit development, opening the door for mixed-use projects like a hotel, green space, apartments and restaurants.

