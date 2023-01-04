Chris Knapton and Kyle Webb of Moment Development talk with Ontario City Council members Jan. 4 after council approved the company's request to rezone six parcels of land on Walker Lake Road as planned unit development.
ONTARIO — Chris Knapton has been hoping for Ontario City Council’s approval to rezone six business parcels since October.
At Wednesday’s city council meeting, Moment Development received unanimous approval to change parcels on Walker Lake Road to planned unit development, opening the door for mixed-use projects like a hotel, green space, apartments and restaurants.
Knapton is Moment Development’s director of development administration. He said now that the company has the rezone approved, they can look for possible tenants and discuss specific plans with Ontario’s planning commission.
“Now we can jump into the details of design,” he said.
A Hilton Home2 Suites hotel will be built first on the property, but Moment Development also has hopes to add residential living, restaurants and office space once they secure tenants.
“We want to move dirt and finish all the grading around July,” Knapton said. “Then, hotel construction will start and we’ll talk with businesses and the planning commission about our plans from there.”
Also in Wednesday’s meeting, Mayor Randy Hutchinson delivered his “State of the City” address.
Hutchinson summarized Ontario’s developments in 2022, specifically focusing on Marshall Park.
“This year, the park has been enjoyed by many,” he said. “Ontario Youth Sports hosted tournaments throughout the year, which benefited our local businesses.”
Hutchinson the City of Ontario planted about 60 pine trees on the walking path through Marshall Park’s baseball and softball complexes.
He said the park’s Summer Recreation Camp, Haunted Hollow Trail and 4th of July celebration all had great turnouts.
“As I say each year, Ontario has a strong past and a bright future,” Hutchinson said.
Capping off his address, Hutchinson thanked Ontario’s plow and street crews for working Christmas weekend after a winter storm.
“As everybody else was sitting in their warm houses, they put in a lot of hours,” Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson said he expects to hear from Industrial Commercial Properties on the 250,000 square-foot spec building progress at former GM plant next month. He said ICP plans to start construction on the property this spring.
Possible neighborhood watch in Ontario’s 3rd Ward
Following Tuesday’s homicide of a 16-year-old at Quality Inn & Suites, 3rd Ward Councilman Sherry Branham said her neighbors were talking about possibly starting a community watch program.
“I really appreciate my neighbors and the police officers,” Branham said. “Everyone was really respectful, and I was personally notified by the chief, which allowed me to tell my neighbors what was going on.”
Council president Eddie Gallo also thanked Ontario and Mansfield’s police departments.
“I know that was a matter of much concern to many of our citizens, and we do appreciate that we have such a strong police department that works in unison with our other area agencies,” he said.
Hutchinson reminded council members and citizens the city will be picking up Christmas trees through Jan. 20. He said residents can put their trees on the curb after removing ornaments, tinsel, and tree stands.
Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.