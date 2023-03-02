jeffmartin

Jeff Martin, senior vice president of development for Industrial Commercial Properties, presents an update to Ontario City Council on ICP's spec building March 1. Martin said ICP is looking to wrap up its construction process by mid-year 2024. 

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

ONTARIO — Securing tenants for the Industrial Commercial Properties buildings at the former General Motors site has been difficult for the site owners.

Jeff Martin, senior vice president of development for ICP, said the developers have shown the 2525 W 4th St. property to about 12 prospects in the past four months, some of which they are still looking to close a deal on.

An aerial shot shows available manufacturing and distribution space at the Industrial Commercial Properties' Ontario Commerce Center.

