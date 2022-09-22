linearpark

Members of Mansfield Rising and the Richland County Foundation pose with OhioHealth's novelty check representing its support of a permanent linear park on West Third Street downtown.

 Grace McCormick, Reporter

MANSFIELD — Many project proposals reach the desk of Vinson Yates, president of OhioHealth Mansfield and Shelby hospitals.

Each year, he said, OhioHealth carefully chooses what it wants to support. This year, that includes a commitment of $100,000 from OhioHealth's community impact fund to Mansfield Rising for the construction of a permanent linear park downtown.

Vinson Yates, president of OhioHealth Mansfield and Shelby hospitals

