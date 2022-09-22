MANSFIELD — Many project proposals reach the desk of Vinson Yates, president of OhioHealth Mansfield and Shelby hospitals.
Each year, he said, OhioHealth carefully chooses what it wants to support. This year, that includes a commitment of $100,000 from OhioHealth's community impact fund to Mansfield Rising for the construction of a permanent linear park downtown.
The park planned along West Third Street will connect the Imagination District and Carrousel District through a walking path spanning about a half mile.
Linear parks are built in urban or suburban areas that span more length than width. They often emphasize exploring a city through designated walking or biking trails.
Yates said OhioHealth has close partnerships with the Buckeye Imagination Museum, Renaissance Theatre and Downtown Mansfield, Inc., which they want to link together through the linear park.
The Mansfield Rising Downtown Investment Plan, published in 2019, states a linear park will aim to “transform key alleys as destinations and safe walkways by closing them off to vehicular traffic and making their primary function for gathering, exploring and art.”
Mansfield hosted a temporary “pop-up” linear park for a month in fall of 2021, which covered part of West Third Street.
Allie Watson, senior community investment officer with the Richland County Foundation and a member of Mansfield Rising, said the success of the pop-up park inspired discussions about making it permanent.
"We were impressed by the partnerships and collaboration for the pop-up project and the number of people who visited and participated in the space," Watson said. "The success of that project gave us the confidence to move forward with a permanent solution and this gift will help it become a reality."
Watson said OhioHealth’s donation will help with construction costs of the project, but Mansfield Rising will also look for partnerships with landscapers, artists and businesses to make the park interactive and collaborative.
“We’re looking to beautify the area and make it a place that people want to walk through,” she said. “It’s all still in the infancy stage. Bob Bianchi, the city engineer, will need to work with a design firm and there’s all kinds of partnerships that need to come together, so this is really just the first step.”
Watson said the Richland County Foundation doesn’t know when it will break ground on the linear park, but members are excited to advance their plans for a more welcoming downtown.
Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.