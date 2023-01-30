MANSFIELD – The Appleseed Shopping Center will soon welcome a new tenant in thrift store chain Ohio Thrift.
Ohio Thrift senior vice president Chris Groves said he is hoping to open the newly announced Mansfield branch this spring.
The company announced on its Facebook page on Jan. 12 it will be opening a branch in Mansfield. This will be Ohio Thirft’s 14th branch store.
“We had been looking at the Mansfield market for probably four or five years, and of course COVID slowed down that process,” Groves said. “But we’re very excited to open in Mansfield, and the shopping center’s new ownership is just as excited about us coming to the area as we are.”
Anna Carley, managing director of acquisitions and asset management for Infinite Equity Capital, said she is still discussing details with Ohio Thrift of how much space the store will have.
While Ohio Thrift does not have an assigned address, Carley said the store will probably be in the northeast corner of the complex near Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
Ohio Thrift opened its first store in Columbus in 1988. The company receives inventory from nonprofits, liquidations and buy-outs.
“We’re kind of set up like a T.J. Maxx or a Marshalls, and what we carry is so vast,” Groves said.
Groves said Ohio Thrift also accepts donations of new or gently used clothing, appliances and furniture. Ohio Thrift doesn't accept donations of used mattresses.
“We leave the discretion to our managers,” he said. “If someone brings in completely ransacked furniture, we wouldn’t take that.”
Groves said Ohio Thrift sells a lot of clothing, but also carries home decor and furniture.
“We run through inventory pretty fast,” he said. “A lot of people come into our stores and find items they usually couldn’t afford because we have extremely low prices.”
