Ohio Thrift announced Jan. 12 it will add a store in Mansfield. Managing director of acquisitions for Infinite Equity Capital Anna Carley said she is discussing with Ohio Thrift how much space the store will get in the Appleseed Shopping Center.

MANSFIELD – The Appleseed Shopping Center will soon welcome a new tenant in thrift store chain Ohio Thrift. 

Ohio Thrift senior vice president Chris Groves said he is hoping to open the newly announced Mansfield branch this spring.

Anna Carley said Infinite Equity Capital is working out which space Ohio Thrift will move into in the Appleseed Shopping Center. H&R Block moved its office to 1462 Lexington Ave, leaving a few spaces on the northeast corner of the shopping center empty.

