NECIC farm 11.jpg

Ohio Agriculture Director Brian Baldridge (left) and state Rep. Marilyn John (right) visit NECIC' urban farm operations on June 28. (NECIC photo)

MANSFIELD -- The North End Community Improvement Collaborative recently hosted Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Brian Baldridge for a look at the organization's local urban farms.

Baldridge was joined by state Rep. Marilyn John (R-Shelby), Ohio Association of Food Banks Executive Director, Lisa Hamler-Fugitt and Ainsley Lightcap, Ohio CAN project manager with the ODA.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

Tags