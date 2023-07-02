Photos from a recent visit to Mansfield by Ohio Agriculture Director Brian Baldridge to various sites that are part of NECIC's Richland Gro-Op…
The Ohio CAN Project's mission is to provide food to those in need, specifically sourcing from historically underrepresented regional producers.
The Richland Gro-Op (RGO) is a cooperative of urban and rural farmers in Richland County, Ohio, that grow and sell vegetables year-round to local restaurants, institutions, and consumers.
The collaboration between NECIC, RGO, and the Ohio CAN Project is a testament to their shared commitment to addressing food insecurity and promoting access to locally grown, nutritious food for all residents of Ohio.
During the tour, guests had the opportunity to witness the expansion of NECIC's food work.
It started with the NECIC Urban Farm and continued to other locations, including GrowFourth, Idea Works Entrepreneurs Kitchen and the newly established NECIC Richland Correctional Institution agriculture site.
The partnership with RiCI was also notable as the expansion wouldn’t be possible without the leadership of Warden Kenneth Black, Dep. Warden Keisha Allen, and the Ohio Department of Rehab & Corrections.
Each stop provided insights into the holistic approach to economic development and community engagement.
The North End Local Foods Initiative and Richland Gro-Op has been instrumental in contributing to the local economy by creating employment opportunities and supporting local farmers and food entrepreneurs.
By promoting the growth and sale of locally sourced produce, they help strengthen the agricultural sector, foster entrepreneurship, and bolster the regional economy.
"We are proud of the economic impact our initiatives have had on the Mansfield community," West-Torrence said.
"We were honored to have Director Baldridge, Representative John, Director Hamler-Fugitt, and Project Manager Lightcap and their colleagues join us today to learn more about the expansion of our food work.
"Through these partnerships, we have empowered individuals to start their own businesses, provided training and resources for farmers, and created jobs within the local food system.
"By promoting economic development alongside food access, we are building a stronger and more resilient community," West-Torrence said.
For more information about NECIC and the North End Local Foods Initiative, visit www.necic-ohio.org.
Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.