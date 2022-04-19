MANSFIELD -- A heavy load of snow may be lifted off the City of Mansfield's street department plows next winter.
Public Works Director Dave Remy told City Council on Tuesday evening the administration met Monday with the Ohio Department of Transportation to discuss the state take over plowing duties on U.S. 30 within the city limits next winter.
Mansfield formally requested ODOT's consideration of the effort in late February when council asked Remy to explore the possibility after a winter storm dumped about a foot of snow on the community Feb. 3 and 4.
Council members gave the public works director a "to-do" list during a special meeting on Feb. 6 after hearing from residents complaining about the city's road-clearing efforts.
Getting ODOT to plow several miles of the four-lane U.S. 30 that rolls across the city's north side would free up the city's crews and plows to focus more on residential streets.
"(ODOT) is entertaining the idea and really said they would take on the snow removal on U.S. 30. However, they give us several different options on cost and how to calculate cost," Remy said.
"We wanted to do our homework on our end on coming up with some numbers, if we can, relative to what we believe it cost us to do that. Then we will get back with them. Their timeline is they would like to have an answer from us or council approval on an agreement by July."
"It was a very positive meeting. As far as I'm concerned, they gave us some ideas on different ways to maybe deal with snow plowing. They do it entirely differently.
"What it would do clearly would allow us to take assets that we are currently using equipment-wise and manpower-wise and devote them to maintaining the main arteries and other streets in the city, and not have one or two pieces of equipment dedicated to U.S. 30 potentially during an entire snowstorm," Remy said.
In other activity on Tuesday, City Council:
-- approved the sale of almost nine acres in the Reid Industrial Park near Lahm Regional Airport, a move that could free up space for another firm seeking to expand. In a unanimous vote, council approved the sale to Mike Carroll, owner of Carroll Fabrication, 95 Ohio Brass Road in Mansfield.
Tim Bowersock, the city's economic development director, said Carroll plans to sell his current property to a local company that is looking to expand. That company, he said, will allow Carroll to maintain his current site until he can build a new facility at the industrial park.
He said he hoped to come back to council in May with details on the company buying Carroll's site on the old Ohio Brass manufacturing property, as well as their plans for the site.
-- voted to accept a $4,800 grant from the Richland County Foundation to hire an intern in the Community Development Department.
-- voted to accept a $7,500 grant from the U.S. Police Canine Association and the American Kennel Club to be used to help pay for a new canine for the Mansfield Police Department.
-- discussed a $145,183.35 grant from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services to pay for 30 body-worn cameras, related equipment and associated personnel. No vote on the grant was taken.
-- voted to accept a $55,500 grant from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services to be used for METRICH drug task force operations.
-- approved spending $64,763 for a 2022 Ford F-250 truck and $4,000 on an aluminum utility trailer for the parks department.
-- discussed the city administration's proposal to spend about $9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.