MANSFIELD -- The vote to ban the bangs was not unanimous, but fireworks remain illegal in the City of Mansfield.
City Council voted 7-1 on Tuesday evening to keep a local ban on fireworks in place, even as a new state law allowing them takes effect July 1.
The amended city ordinance keeps violations of the local law a first-degree misdemeanor and also add the possibility of a $1,000 civil penalty.
Council began discussing the issue four months ago, meetings that included Mansfield fire and police leaders, all of whom recommended keeping the local ban in place.
There was no discussion on the issue before the vote Tuesday, but 2nd Ward Councilwoman Cheryl Meier, a member of the safety committee, had helped to lead the initial discussions about the ban.
"I think from the conversations that I've gotten from most of my constituents (that) they share that sentiment. They'd rather them just to be banned," Meier said in May.
It was the only non-unanimous vote during the session, which is the last scheduled council meeting until July 19.
5th Ward Councilman Aurelio Diaz, who attended the session via Zoom, cast the only "no" vote against the ban.
Afterward, the first-term legislator said the vast majority of people in his ward contacted him in favor of allowing the consumer-grade fireworks approved for usage by the state legislature and signed by Gov. Mike DeWine.
"My biggest priority is safety. But even with the evidence (from the safety forces), a lot of people who reached out to me in my ward still wanted to have fireworks.
"They didn't want to downplay safety, but they felt this was a little bit of joy they could have," Diaz said. "I personally don't care about fireworks, and I knew this was going to pass, but my vote was based on what my constituents wanted."
The state law approved last fall allows municipalities, like Mansfield, to keep local bans in place if they choose.
Also on Tuesday, City Council unanimously:
-- approved the appointments of Suzy Beeson (5th Ward) and Jack Soliday (At-large) to the city's Police Review and Community-Police Relations Commission.
--approved the re-appointments of Susan Gentile and Patrick Clinage to the city's Public Arts Commission.
-approved demolition orders for structures at 56 Bartley Ave., 154 Boughton Ave., 284 Cline Ave. and 538 Lida St., as well as a structure on West Newlon Place.
-- approved 2023 tax budgets for the Township of Mansfield and the City of Mansfield.
-- approved a request to allow the city's public works director to advertise for bids for road salt.
-- approved spending up to $49,958.73 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase a new storage area network unit from Dell. The legislation said the city's existing SAN is out of space and has reached its "end of life." The storage unit is used to store video from the police department's body-worn cameras.
-- approved the transfer of $55,575 within the city's parks and recreation department. The money is currently in the pools line item and the city is not operating a municipal pool this summer.
--approved the transfer of a "small piece of city-owned property beside 331 Prescott St." to the Richland County Land Bank.
-- approved the acceptance of a $3,000 donation from OhioHealth Corp. to be used in the West End Target Area Project. The funds will be used to upgrade light poles to hang flower baskets and banners along Glessner Avenue.
-- approved the administration's request to sell through GovDeals.com a gas stove, range hood, gym scoreboard and basketball hoops from the Ocie Hill Neighborhood Center.