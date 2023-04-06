Norfolk Southern

Crews work Wednesday on repaving the Norfolk Southern railroad crossing on North Main Street in Mansfield.

MANSFIELD -- The Main Street railroad crossing has been a tire-busting gateway into Mansfield's north side for a long time.

Norfolk Southern has finally addressed it by repaving its portion of the crossing, work that began April 2 and is nearing completion.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

