Steve Strickling

Mansfield Fire Department Chief Steve Strickling speaks during a City Council meeting in June. (Richland Source file photo)

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- City Council opted two weeks ago to delay a vote on a proposal to add a fourth assistant chief to the Mansfield Fire Department, saying members needed time to get additional questions answered.

Apparently, those answers were received before Tuesday night.

Sharon May

Sharon May, director of Human Relations for the City of Mansfield, speaks to City Council on Tuesday evening.
Stephanie Zader

Mansfield City Council At-large representative Stephanie Zader asks questions on Tuesday evening.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"