MANSFIELD -- Politicians often make promises when running for office.
Aurelio Diaz is following through.
The Mansfield City Council 5th Ward representative said during his 2021 initial campaign for office that he wanted to help clean up litter and illegal dumping in the ward.
His next "Thrive in Ward 5 Trash Pick-Up Day" is scheduled for Wednesday, April 19, a recurring monthly effort that is picking up speed.
In addition to residents planning to participate, Diaz said he has heard from several companies and groups, including Charter Next Generation, M&S Drive Thru, the Boys Club at the Friendly House, Purdy Construction and more.
"This is the most attention we have received from it," Diaz said. "I think because they know that trash is affecting everywhere. We drive past it so much, we don't even notice it anymore."
He said mattresses, tires and abandoned furniture remain problems, along with discarded trash bags.
"We're seeing a lot of bags of trash bags. I think that's from the trash haulers who aren't licensed (by the city).
"That's a problem because they are offering people cheap options. In the past I've actually called some people and they say, 'I know this guy from someone and it's less for him to pick up trash. Not kitchen trash. It's items I don't use anymore. And now I question if he even took it to the landfill.'
"I think people with lower incomes, they resort to that and then that trash ends up back in their neighborhoods," Diaz said.
The next clean-up effort will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Participants will meet near the train tracks on Bowman Street between Sixth Street and Springmill Street. Trash bags, gloves, and water will be available.
Diaz said anyone living in the 5th Ward that sees "an area that needs desperately cleaned up, please message me."
The effort will be ongoing, he said.
"I think we'll probably do more official events and more e-mails and stuff like that now that everyone's interested. It was surprising. I think we're gonna have good turnout and even more next month," he said.
"We have a lot of people here who always focus on the negative. Trash is a problem. But I've heard from many people, not just in my ward, but the whole city, 'The minute you come in the city, the minute you come through from Ontario, there's trash everywhere.'
"You get so angry hearing that. People do litter and I think it'll help you be proud of being in a cleaner city.
"People want to be proud of where they live. That's why we keep hearing more about it," he said.