The changes of heart and mind came when council members said they learned Richland County commissioners were willing to commit $500,000 toward the project and were reminded the state capital budget approved earlier this year included $150,000 earmarked for the connector.
Neither the county's participation nor the state capital funds were included in the legislation council rejected. It's spelled out clearly this time as Bill #22-160 (see document below).
Meier said she had gotten "a lot" of communication from residents in her ward and elsewhere in the city "showing tremendous support" for the project.
"I certainly will listen to my constituents and vote accordingly," she said during the Aug. 9 meeting.
Meier reiterated her support for the proposal on Monday during a phone interview with Richland Source.
"Given that information, this is something I could consider," he told Richland Source. "This definitely puts a different light on it."
The city's engineer, Bob Bianchi, met with county commissioners Aug. 9 to provide more detail on the overall $1.7 million plan. He told them he believes $600,000 in funds for the project could be obtained through the Richland County Regional Planning office.
"We've got some great momentum now," he told commissioners, further explaining his vision one day connecting the 18.4-mile bike trail to downtown Mansfield.
He said the connector between the trail and Trimble Road is the most difficult part of the vision.
"This project is the most difficult to fund. That's because it's not within a street right-of-way. So some of our funding sources that we typically would use are not suitable and cannot be used for this project," Bianchi told commissioners.
Also on Tuesday, City Council is expected to:
-- vote on legislation authorizing a payment of $553 to Debbie Jefferson of 221 Bartley Ave. through the city's sewer assistance program. Jefferson suffered damage from a sewer backup in March.
-- vote on plans to demolish structures at 288 E. Arch St., 303 S. Main St., 540 W. Fourth St. and 1129 1/2 Wyandotte Ave.
-- vote on a proposal to pay OpenGov a total of $31,240 for software services for the Codes & Permits Department. The legislation requests a "then and now" certificate because the services were obtained without a purchase order.
