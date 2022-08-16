Municipal Building 1
The City of Mansfield Municipal Building is located at 30 N. Diamond St.

MANSFIELD -- A far more detailed proposal to fund a connector between the B&O Bike Trail and Trimble Road will be considered by Mansfield City Council on Tuesday.

Local lawmakers on Aug. 3 unanimously rejected a request to spend $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds on the effort.

Download PDF Bike trail legislation
Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"