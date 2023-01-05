Cliff Mears

Cliff Mears was chosen on Thursday morning to chair the Richland County Board of Commissioners for 2023.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Cliff Mears said Thursday that Richland County has great momentum as the new year begins.

"Richland County is the place to be right now," said Mears, chosen Thursday morning to chair the county board of commissioners in 2023.

Richland County commissioners

Richland County commissioners meet on Thursday morning for their first session of 2023. 

