MANSFIELD -- Cliff Mears said Thursday that Richland County has great momentum as the new year begins.
"Richland County is the place to be right now," said Mears, chosen Thursday morning to chair the county board of commissioners in 2023.
Mears is a former Mansfield City Council president who was selected to complete an unexpired term as a commissioner in 2021 and then won the election for a new term in 2022.
Mears and fellow commissioners Tony Vero and Darrell Banks cited a list of projects already underway as the new year begins, some of which will be funded through American Rescue Plan Act dollars.
One of the biggest is inside the Richland County Administration Building at 50 Park Ave. East.
It's a construction effort that will allow the relocation of the Clerk of Courts and lead to the addition of a fourth Common Pleas General Division courtroom.
Commissioners awarded a $180,000 contract to Maurer Architectural Design Studio of Mansfield in August to design the new "L2" at the county administration building, a floor that once contained the former county jail.
That design work continues for the project, being funded by ARPA money.
The former jail cells on "L2" have been removed and the space prepared for work that will lead to the creation of offices for Clerk of Courts Linda Frary and her staff in about 3,400 square feet of the space.
Once that move is made, the clerk's current space will be renovated for a fourth courtroom, a request initially made in 2021 by Common Pleas Court general division Judges Brent Robinson and Phil Naumoff.
But that's just one of the ARPA-related projects underway around the county, according to Mears.
"We've got a Shiloh water project that we're talking about, some Crestline water issues. Broadband Ohio's been on the forefront of the ARPA initiatives for the north end of the county.
"We've got the West End improvement area that's an important initiative, as well as the Sterkel Park, which is making progress. We talked about the bike trail (connector project) and Westinghouse (demolition).
"We also certainly have all that growth down in Bellville with the soccer complex as well. So we've got a long list of things. Richland County's the place to be right now," Mears said.
Mears, chosen by his peers to lead the three-member commission, also enters 2023 with the county in solid financial position.
Commissioners approved a balanced general budget for 2023 in December and ended last year by taking in about $6.8 million more in revenue than expenses for the 12-month perid.
The county enters 2023 with a "rainy day" fund of almost $4.8 million, $8.1 million carryover fund and a capital improvement fund of $9.2 million.
It also began the year with $13.1 million remaining from the $23 million allocation in American Rescue Plan Act funds the county received from the federal government.
Mears said residents and businesses inside and outside the county take note of what's happening locally.
"I think people see that going forward. Just look at the price of property values and how it's skyrocketing," Mears said.
Banks agreed.
"There's been a race to Richland County between Cleveland and Columbus for 20 years and it appears that the Columbus end of it is winning," Banks said, referencing the planned Intel development in Licking County.
We'll say the licking County end. Yeah. I'm not giving Columbus credit.