MANSFIELD — Richland County Commissioner Cliff Mears looked around the room near the end of Thursday's department head meeting.
"I want to make two observations. One is that I think the quality of leadership in Richland County exhibited here is unsurpassed," he said.
"I don't think you can listen to what we just listened to (during department head reports) and not be proud of all the work that you do.
"The second observation is (maintenance superintendent) Josh (Hicks) is the sole male representative. I don't know if you can connect those two dots ... but well done," Mears said.
The commissioner was pointing to the fact that women lead nearly every county department under the Board of Commissioners' purview:
-- Dog Warden Missy Houghton
-- Human Resources Director Kelly Christiansen
-- Child Support Enforcement Agency Director Janet Brock
-- Building Department Director Kara Russell
-- Job & Family Services Director Lori Bedson
-- Dayspring Assisted Living Director Michelle Swank
-- Emergency Management Agency Director Rebecca Owens
-- Wastewater Treatment Director Amanda Miller
Each quarter, the department heads meet with the three-member Board of Commissioners and provide updates. Here are the highlights from Thursday.
Dog Warden: Houghton said her department brought in 1,017 dogs during 2022. She said 448 dogs were adopted out and 28 were sent to rescue groups. The shelter had 100 dogs in its care as of Thursday morning. New kennels in the north wing, an area that had been designed to house cats, will be installed on Friday.
"It will definitely help with the space issues we are having," Houghton said.
Human Resources: Christiansen said her department is busy helping to negotiate labor contracts in the county. She also reminded department heads that County Risk Sharing Authority (CORSA) training will be Oct. 4.
"We have to have a certain level of participation for that training as well as other criteria, which change from year to year based on their claims and experience. If we meet requirements of the program, we receive a discount on our premium. And of course our premium is substantial, so every penny counts," she said.
CSEA: Brock said she and her staff have met with new Domestic Relations Court Judge Beth Owens. She said the agency, in the first four months of the federal fiscal year, has collected $3.8 million in child support payments.
"That's up a hair, about 2 percent, from where we were this time last year," Brock said.
Building Department: Russell said her department will no longer handle Wyandot County building permits, effective April 10.
"We're actually already getting feedback from business owners and contractors in Wyandot that they're not happy with that choice. So we'll see how that plays out long term. 'We want to get anything in to you guys and not go through the other company,'" Russell said she was being told.
"We anticipate that will create quite a bit of frustration for families. A lot of questions. In any given month, we typically get about 7,500 to 8,000 calls into our agency and we anticipate that we'll rise as a result of this," she said.
Bedson said in December 2022 that 9,600 supplemental payments totaling $1.7 million were paid out to county residents. "That's just the supplement. That's not the ongoing benefits people have been receiving," she said.
Dayspring: Swank said Dayspring will again host the largest public Easter Egg hunt in the county on April 8.
"Everything is free. It began 30 years ago as a way of having our residents, their children, grandchildren and employees come out. It's now grown into something where we can get 500 children out there," Swank said.
She said residents are also working on projects in support of the Dayspring property tax levy renewal on the May 2 primary ballot.
"Every resident is aware if this levy doesn't pass, Dayspring will close," Swank said.
"It's well known that there will be a lot of support in our community for our levy, for Dayspring itself. It's very important that we don't take it for granted that it will pass," Swank said.
Emergency Management Agency: Owens said the county has experienced no significant weather issues since the winter storm at Christmas.
"February, as you know, was very mild, amazing temperatures. Be prepared that March is not going to look that way. And even for the next several days, the National Weather Service outlook is (forecasting) one to two inches (of rain), bringing in minor flooding and winds over 40 miles an hour," she said.
