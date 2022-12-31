MANSFIELD — The first of two decorative signs welcoming U.S. 30 motorists into Mansfield is now in place.
The sign on the east side of the Fifth Avenue bridge over U.S. 30 on the city's east side will soon be matched by a similar sign on the west side of the Trimble Road bridge over the four-lane highway.
The fencing and signage are similar to the signs/structures at Gemini Place and Polaris Parkway across I-71 north of Columbus.
Bob Bianchi, the city engineer, said the contractor has had some issues with the Trimble Road bridge site, which has delayed that sign's installation.
The Richland County Regional Planning Commission spent $200,000 of its federal State Transportation Block Grant allocation to pay for an upgrade between the plain “ODOT" railing to a decorative railing with the "MANSFIELD" lettering at the two locations.
The commission approved funding the project in March of 2019 and ODOT awarded the construction contract April 2020.
The project is being completed to coordinate with ODOT’s improvements on U.S. 30, a project that began in 2020.
The 72-foot wide sign is made of individual letters of ¼-inch galvanized steel, approximately eight feet high and seven-feet wide and weigh 100 to 220 pounds.
The sign will be viewed by an average of 32,000 drivers on U.S. 30 daily.
“It is a branding and economic development strategy for the city," RCRPC Transportation Planner Todd Blankenship said.
"Communities are using these decorative signs on major routes to introduce themselves to travelers who may otherwise be unaware of the cities and villages they are passing.
"Next time, they may plan to stop, visit and shop," Blankenship said.
The City of Mansfield agreed to spend $45,000 for sign design work by Engineering Associates from Wooster.
"The city is required to have a design. That's the cost we have," Bianchi said in July of 2019.
"We have met many, many times with Downtown Mansfield, Destination Mansfield, the Chamber, as well as Regional Planning, to come up with some level of concept for the designers to begin the plan," he told city leaders three years ago.
The $45,000 came from the city's permissive sales tax fund.
The new "MANSFIELD" signs are being done as the Ohio Department of Transportation nears completion of a $89 million rehabilitation of U.S. 30 within Mansfield city limits.
The project extends from the Ohio 309 interchange to the Fifth Avenue interchange, a total of 3.8 miles.
The work includes interchanges with Ohio 13/Ohio 545 and Ohio 39.
"The purpose of the (project) is to address deteriorating pavements and poor bridge conditions on U.S. 30 and address outdated features to reduce the number and severity of crashes on U.S. 30 and the interchanges," ODOT said.
Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
