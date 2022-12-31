Mansfield sign

This decorative sign is now up on the east side of the Fifth Avenue bridge over U.S. 30.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD — The first of two decorative signs welcoming U.S. 30 motorists into Mansfield is now in place.

The sign on the east side of the Fifth Avenue bridge over U.S. 30 on the city's east side will soon be matched by a similar sign on the west side of the Trimble Road bridge over the four-lane highway.

The "MANSFIELD" sign on the Fifth Avenue bridge across U.S. 30 in Mansfield.
