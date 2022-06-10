MANSFIELD -- The first action item in the Mansfield Rising downtown redevelopment plan is the redevelopment of the city's downtown Municipal Parking lot.
During the listening tour that helped fuel the plan in 2019, leaders realized the land could be part of a strong connection between Central Park and the Carrousel District, "creating a more robust downtown."
"The best project would include retail, residential, tiered parking and greenspace," the Mansfield Rising plan said. "The site could be more than a parking lot. It could be a vibrant space for the community."
An effort to reimagine that 1.42 acres of prime real estate at the corner of Fourth and Main streets is about to get a boost from the Bowling Green State University's Reimagining Rural Regions program.
Mansfield has been selected to participate in the economic and workforce development-centered placemaking initiative, earning a spot in the second round of communities during a competitive application process.
The cities of Bowling Green and the Village of Paulding were also selected for the second round. Gibsonburg, Marysville and Van Wert in the first group, picked in 2021.
The Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development, Downtown Mansfield Inc. and the Richland County Foundation applied for the R3 program, funded by the U.S. Economic Development Administration and the USDA Rural Development Rural Placemaking Innovation Challenge.
"We were really excited to be chosen to participate because we can tap outside expertise, while helping us take a significant step forward on this idea," said Jodie Perry, chamber president and CEO.
"We need to keep good, easily accessible parking," Perry said. "However, that can be handled in different ways that might allow for additional development on the site."
BGSU President Rodney Rogers said the university is pleased to be working with the three new participants.
"As a public university for the public good, BGSU is committed to supporting the current and future growth and vitality of our rural communities that power our state," he said.
"Our R3 initiative is another example of how together, we can make our region stronger and position Ohio for future success," Rogers said.
Russell Mills, senior director for the BGSU Center for Regional Development, said the economic, cultural and technological divide between larger cities and communities and rural small towns has never been greater.
"Through this initiative, we are able to work closely with communities to identify placemaking opportunities that will impact workforce attraction and retention in our region and state," Mills said.
Jennifer Kime, CEO for Downtown Mansfield Inc., said the parking lot could be a prime development site.
"It was a competitive program to get into and we are excited to be chosen," Kime said. "It will be great to have BGSU help us through the public involvement process and and providing technical assistance."
Kime said the 12-hour free parking lot now is too often just a vacant space that limits the walkability feeling between the park, the Carrousel District and the Imagination District being developed on Park Avenue.
"We want to have something in that space that's active and engaging and provide economic resources for the downtown," he said.
Perry said the process over the next 12 to 15 months will help answer the key question: What should be there?
"Creating a vision for how that can best be used is how we want (BGSU) to assist. They will take us through a robust public involvement process so that local residents and business owners can weigh in with ideas for the space.
"(BGSU) will then have their graduate and undergraduate students will help us with technical assistance.
"The specifics of that will have to be determined as the project goes along, but could include things like identifying potential project funding sources, market research, or a rough idea of how the land can be used," Perry said.
She pointed out the BGSU Center for Regional Development worked with the area recently to help develop the regional Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS).
"So they are very familiar with our community already," Perry said.
In the City of Bowling Green (population 31,638), the university will assist with the community's "Heritage 2025" project involving public art, alleyway enhancements, green areas, and greater use of the public right-of-way to accommodate modern amenities such as parklets.
In the Village of Paulding (population 3,653), BGSU will use R3 resources to leverage its historic county courthouse and picturesque village square into a hub for community activity through the development and attraction of new restaurants, retail shops and community hubs.