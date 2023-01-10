MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield-Richland County Public Library received permission Tuesday from county commissioners to place the renewal of a 10-year, 3.9-mill levy on the May 2 primary ballot.

The levy generates about $7 million annually and costs the homeowner of a $100,000 home about $117.84 each year, according to county Auditor Pat Dropsey.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

