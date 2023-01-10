MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield-Richland County Public Library received permission Tuesday from county commissioners to place the renewal of a 10-year, 3.9-mill levy on the May 2 primary ballot.
The levy generates about $7 million annually and costs the homeowner of a $100,000 home about $117.84 each year, according to county Auditor Pat Dropsey.
As a renewal, the levy will not cost taxpayers additional money.
Library Director Chris May told commissioners the decision to seek a renewal is a "very positive" thing.
"We are simply asking for a straight up renewal of this levy," May said. "That's something I'm very proud of, that our board is very proud of, that we've been very responsible with our funds over those 10 years and we can come to the taxpayers and say that we are simply asking for renewal."
The local levy provides the bulk of operating funds for the local library system, including the main office in Mansfield and branches in Bellville, Butler, Lexington, Ontario, Lucas, Madison Township, Plymouth and also an office inside the Crestview school.
MRCPL entered 2023 with a cash surplus of $11.5 million, according to financial documents submitted with its levy request. Its budget for 2023 includes $11.9 million in revenue and $14.6 million in expenses, which would reduce the carryover to $8.8 million entering 2024.
May said the agency's $5.4 million capital improvement budget for 2023 includes a new stand-alone library building across the street from the Crestview school campus, in addition to improvements at other library locations.
"I'm guessing it would be $2 to $2.5 million, something like that, depending on how large (the Crestview building would be)," May said. "We are working with the church right across from the school right now and hoping to finalize that soon.
"The school could use the space and we could use the space to offer amenities that we can't offer now.
"A lot of our buildings are older and they need a lot of care and some of them don't offer some of the amenities that people now expect from a library," he said.
The director said the library board is open to the idea of participating financially in a planned linear park along West Third Street in Mansfield that will connect the Imagination District and the Carrousel District.
"We have had some very initial talks on that, but we haven't gone too far with it," May said. "But I think we would like to be involved in some way with that project.
Commissioner Tony Vero asked May about salary and benefits schedules, which he said showed a planned 30-percent increase from 2022 to 2027.
"Obviously we have inflation that's pretty high, but that's six percent increases (annually) over five years. I am just curious how you come to the figure or how you arrive there," Vero said.
The budget line for salaries and benefits at the library has been stable for the last few years, according to the documents. The library spent $6.8 million in 2018, $6.6 million in 2019, $6.4 million in 2020, $6.6 million in 2021 and $7.1 million in 2022.
According to the longer-range projection, that figure would jump to $9.3 million.
May, who said the library is self-insured, called the five-year salary and benefit projections a "shot in the dark."
"We always put a healthy amount in there knowing we're not going to hit that unless something catastrophic happens with benefits, health insurance, things like that," he said.
"We always put more in there than we need, just in case, but we never hit that figure," he said.
May said the MRCPL has about 150 employees, two-thirds of which are part-time workers. He said the overall workforce has remained steady in recent years.
"We've stayed steady because we've had some areas where we've experienced growth and we've hired a couple employees, and then we've had, some areas where it's just not needed as much.
"We've been able to streamline some of the processes, particularly processing behind the scenes of new materials. A lot of those processes are a lot more streamlined than they were five years ago.
"But then we see things like First Call 211, we see things with our media department ... things where we're experiencing growth. We try to invest in those areas and and bring the staff on board to do those things and some of the community engagement things, as well," May said.