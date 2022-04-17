Mansfield arts festival
The fourth annual Mansfield Arts Festival is scheduled Sept. 17 on the square in Central Park in downtown Mansfield. (Richland Source file photo)

MANSFIELD -- The city's Public Art Commission, a group created in 2021 that could help accomplish one of the central goals found in the Mansfield Rising downtown investment plan, is ready to take the next step.

The nine-member commission will host a "Public Art Q&A" at the Richland Area Chamber of Commerce on Monday, April 25, at 3:30 pm.

Local artists and businesses are invited to attend in-person or online to learn more about the commission, the public art permit process and upcoming opportunities and ways to get involved with public art.

The "Q&A" will cover several different public art opportunities and ways to get involved in the Mansfield/Richland County arts and culture scene.

Mansfield Rising art

The commission includes including local artists and community members involved in Mansfield and Richland County.

Its members are Luke Beekman, Mankind Murals Inc., ex-officio & chair; Jennifer Pennell, Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center, vice-chair; Patrick Clinage, Richland Area Chamber of Commerce, secretary; Maura Teynor, Richland County Foundation; Lee Tasseff, Destination Mansfield-Richland County; Jennifer Kime, Downtown Mansfield Inc.; Braxton Daniels III, artist and owner at Third Cup Tea; Susan Gentille, artist and developer; and Marc Milliron, ex-officio member, Mansfield Codes & Permits.

The Mansfield Rising Plan, among other action items, calls for local artists to be commissioned for murals, scupltures and other public exhibits.

"In particular, displays that highlight the work of an artist in a central location and can showcase local talent on a revolving basis," according to the plan.

"This can be used as engagement tool for the community to come together for shared experiences, including local food, drinks and music," the Mansfield Rising plan said.

Luke Beekman
Luke Beekman of Mankind Murals Inc. is ex-officio & chair of the Mansfield Public Art Commission. (Richland Source file photo)

Since the commission was formed, 33 artists inside and outside of Richland County have been vetted for public art and those portfolios are available to view online. Printed copies of artist portfolios will be made available.

These artists were surveyed with the question, "What kind of public art do you envision for Mansfield?" The commission, using those response, developed a set of eight guiding principles for public art.

The commission, which meets monthly to review potential projects, has also outlined "considerations for design review."

A public art permit is required for any exterior public art installation or painted mural within the city limits.

During the meeting, Allie Watson of the Richland County Foundation will share info about the Mansfield Rising Plan and the Public Art Initiative grant program through the RCDG: Arts Sector.

Public art projects within the downtown area footprint may be eligible for matching funding. That area is between First Street on the south and Sixth Street on the north, from Adams Street to the east and Bowman Street on the west.

A public art checklist is available to keep sponsors, business owners, and artists on track for those projects that are eligible for matching funding through the Mansfield Rising Plan: Public Art Initiative.

The RCDG: Mansfield Arts & Culture Sector will also share an update on art sector events.

Victoria Hoefler, vice chair of the Art Sector, will share information on ways for to get involved in the effort.

The fourth annual Mansfield Art Festival will be Sept. 17 in the downtown's Central Park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will coincide with Touch-a-Truck, Secret City Tour, & Octoberfest, all within walking distance of the festival.

The Art Sector has also helped produce successful committees that have spearheaded local publications and events such as The Tributary Reader, "The Monster of an Idea" art series and symposium and the Public Art Initiative.

Online meeting information:

Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85692686578?pwd=azloTmwrTG5vNFkyVFg3OVVLYjdUQT09

Meeting ID: 856 9268 6578 Passcode: 056346

One tap mobile +19292056099,,85692686578#

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

