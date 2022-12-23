The grant, along with another $194,000 award to help analyze the increased technology the department is utilizing, were among the latest monies announced by the state as part of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program created in 2021.
All of the technology is a force-multiplier for a Mansfield Police Department that remains understaffed, according to Chief Keith Porch.
DeWine, in partnership with the Ohio General Assembly, created the program to give local law enforcement additional tools to address violence, including increases in crime associated with law enforcement retirements and resignations.
Porch said Friday he had not seen the details on the latest grant. But he is happy to know the program is funded for the next two years.
"This is a huge win for us in terms of technology," the chief said. "Whenever you have programs funded by grants, there is always a concern of what will happen when that grant runs out."
ShotSpotter places acoustic sensors on buildings and light poles, over a three-mile square area of of the city's 31-square mile area.
The sounds of gunshots are triangulated by the sensors, allowing the precise location to be determined. The technology is sophisticated enough to tell the difference between a gunshot and fireworks/other sounds, according to Porch.
Within 60 seconds, the company transmits information to the law enforcement agency, providing details, including the location of shooter, number of shots fired and even direction of travel if the suspect is moving.
The information is sent to dispatchers at the same time it's also transmitted to officers on patrol.
The fixed, license-plate reader technology not only reads license plates, it also can detect a vehicle's make, model and color, according to the chief.
It then sends information automatically and in real time to dispatchers and patrol officers in their cruisers when it detects a vehicle that is being sought by law enforcement.
For example, if a car is reported stolen in Mansfield, or other communities, the information about the vehicle is entered into the national Law Enforcement Automated Data System (LEADS).
If the Flock Safety camera detects that vehicle in the city, it will notify MPD and provide photo evidence, location, time, etc.
In another example, if a neighborhood has a string of thefts and residents can describe the vehicle, even without a plate number, that information can be entered into the system to include unique information like bumper stickers, decals and roof racks.
Porch said he was pleased to get the $194,000, which will fund an analyst to work with the data being obtained through technology -- and also help pay for a personnel recruitment campaign for a department that just lost two more officers to a central Ohio department.
"I was told that grant probably wasn't going to happen," said the chief, adding his department is still "treading water" in terms of staffing.
In addition, DeWine announced MPD will administer a $130,418 grant for the Northern Ohio Violent Crime Consortium (NOVCC), which is made up of police departments in Akron, Canton, Cleveland, Elyria, Lorain, Mansfield, Toledo, and Youngstown.
Law enforcement in these communities will amplify various existing evidence-based investigative strategies through increased crime analysis, information sharing, and community engagement, according to the governor.
NOVCC will also expand officer hours devoted to violent crime reduction strategies to include saturation patrols, town hall meetings, door-to-door conversations, and similar efforts to help reduce gun violence.
As part of the grant announcement, DeWine announced the Richland County Sheriff’s Office will receive $106,550 for new staffing to allow for an additional deputy to be assigned to investigate major crimes such as homicide, robbery, burglary, and sexual assault. Funds will also be invested in new technology to assist in preventing and investigating incidents of violent crime.
He also announced the following grants for law enforcement agencies in Crawford County:
• The Bucyrus Police Department will receive $445,947.10 for retention bonuses to aid in retaining current staffing levels for 20 officers.
• The Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office will receive $215,217.68 to hire a criminal investigator to assist local law enforcement agencies with case investigations.
• The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office will receive $53,928.16 to purchase new technology to assist in preventing and investigating incidents of violent crime.
• The Crestline Police Department will receive $343,149.66 for filling three vacancies within the department.
• The Galion Police Department (Crawford County) will receive $134,814 to purchase new technology to assist in preventing and investigating incidents of violent crime.
Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"