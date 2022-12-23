Keith Porch

Mansfield police Chief Keith Porch (Richland Source file photo)

MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Police Department flipped the switch Thursday on technology that triples its gunshot sound-detection program.

On Friday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a $272,000 state grant that will fund that increased ShotSpotter technology for another year -- and also provide more funding for its automated license plate reader cameras.

