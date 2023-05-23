West Park

The upcoming demolition of the former West Park Shopping Center was the topic of discussion Tuesday during a City of Mansfield Planning Commission meeting. 

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Out-of-state owners of the former West Park Shopping Center remain unresponsive to demands the condemned property be razed, according to Mansfield officials.

One month after the city Planning Commission met with the Chicago-based attorney for the New York-based West Mansfield Realty, LLC, there has been only one audible response from the company.

