In fact, Marc Milliron from the city's codes and permits department said Tuesday there has been no contact from the company or its attorney, Craig Bizar, since the meeting on April 25.
Mayor Tim Theaker said it's time for the city's legal department to send the company a final letter ordering it (again) to tear the building down -- or the city would do it and assess the demolition costs to West Mansfield Realty.
"They're supposed to have it down. And they're not going to have it down by July 14.
"But we need a surety bond or cash bond. If we don't, then the demolition (order) stays and we will move forward with the city doing it and then assessing the property," Theaker suggested to the commission.
"This is their final warning," the mayor said after the commission unanimously supported sending the letter.
The demolition order for the L-shaped property noted several problems, including structural issues, a roof that was rotting and collapsing in places, cracked walls, severe mold, a failed HVAC system and a non-functioning sprinkler system.
Bizar said in April that West Mansfield Realty was in the process of doing an asbestos survey of the property, a step he said was needed before it could procure a demolition bond in the amount of the planned demolition.
He said there was an initial delay after the property was condemned "because there were two tenants that did not immediately leave, then one left, and then I think one just shortly left," Bizard said.
"Once that happened, I told them they had to do the asbestos survey, which should be finalized. I don't know if they're just waiting for the results of that. The demolition company has been in touch with (the city's building and codes department).
"It sounds like they would just take about 90 days to do (the demolition)," Bizar said in April.
However, Milliron said he had contacted Terracon, the company doing the asbestos analysis.
"(Terracon) did let me know that back in April they did complete the analysis and they did submit the analysis over to the owners of West Park Shopping Center.
"So where we're at ... I don't know," Milliron said.
According to the city, the owners will leave standing a separate building on the property's east side.
The east building has not been inspected by the city and has multiple tenants, including a health food store, insurance agency and restaurant.
The Planning Commission meets again June 13.
