MANSFIELD -- Skilken Gold has until Dec. 4 to demolish the former Kingsgate Cinema property at 1300 Park Ave. West.
The Mansfield Planning Commission on Tuesday granted the company's appeal of a May 3 demolition order, which was issued after the city's codes and permits department inspected the deteriorating old movie theater at the end of April.
The city had given Skilken 30 days to complete the work on the structure that has sat vacant for more than two decades.
The commission unanimously approved the request after meeting with Marc Milliron, the city's building and codes manager, and Eric Elizondo, Skilken Gold's senior vice president for operations.
Skilken Gold chief growth officer Ken Gold told Richland Source last week there is no way for the work to be done in 30 days. Time is needed to solicit and evaluate bids from contractors, coordinate with utility providers and notify other nearby tenants, he said.
In its appeal, Skilken Gold asked for a demolition deadline of Dec. 4, while also keeping the option of improving the property back up to code by the same date.
Milliron reiterated the building at the west end of the Kingsgate Shopping Center needs to come down.
"We did complete a thorough inspection of it. We did find that the structure does need to be demolished. It's condition is definitely beyond its saving point, depending on how much funding they would want to put in there," Milliron told commission members.
Commission member Dan Seckel asked Milliron if the building posed a hazard that needed to barricaded until additional work is done.
"I didn't see a safety concern. The only concern I had, maybe for the pedestrians that would be nearby ... I would like to definitely keep an eye on the canopy. It is showing some pull from the wall. That's our biggest concern there," Milliron said.
Milliron told commission members he recognized Skilken Gold's need for more time to complete the work.
Assistant Law Director Jake Linn told Elizondo that Skilken Gold would need to come back to the commission if it located a tenant for the building and planned to renovate it.
"I am not sure in its current condition that we would allow a tenant to come in," Linn said. "I would think (Skilken) would need to be aware of that, as well (if it chose to renovate)."
"You're going to need to come in again and change your appeal to reflect that," Linn said. "Currently, today, ... what's on the table is a six-month extension to complete the demolition."
Elizondo said, "That's understood and would be no problem. We could work with Marc on that."
The timer on the demolition is one that Skilken Gold actually started on itself when company officials came to a Richland County Land Bank meeting on April 6 to seek the organization's help in landing state money to demolish the structure.
The Land Bank declined without an accompanying offer from Skilken Gold to donate the property. But the City of Mansfield did take the company up on its offer to inspect the property.