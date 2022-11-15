Mansfield's Codes and Permits Department inspected the property on Sept. 14 and found it to be unfit for human habitation due to unsafe and unsanitary conditions.
The demolition order noted several problems with the property, including structural issues, a roof that was rotting and collapsing in places, cracked walls, severe mold, a failed HVAC system and a non-functioning sprinkler system.
Marc Milliron, manager of the Mansfield codes, permits and zoning department, said the owners plan to demolish the structure "in its entirety," but plan to request an extension to complete the work.
"They will be meeting with the City Planning Commission to request additional time," Milliron said.
According to the order, owners have 30 days from the date of the order (Nov. 10) to obtain a licensed demolition contractor to demolish and dispose of the property and all debris from the premises. The city ordered the property vacated by Jan. 14.
According to the order, West Mansfield Realty has 10 days to appeal the order.
Milliron said the owners will leave standing a separate building on the property's east side.
The east building has not been inspected by the city and has multiple tenants, including a health food store, insurance agency and restaurant.
