Tim Theaker, in his 12th and final year as mayor of Mansfield, speaks to City Council on March 7 about his final budget submission.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Mayor Tim Theaker, three months into his 12th and final year in office, said Friday he hopes his administration will leave the city in better shape than when he took office.

In his final "State of the City" remarks distributed via email, Theaker said he inherited a financial crisis when he came into office in January 2012.

