Bike trail connector tunnel

The above diagram shows a proposed tunnel beneath Trimble Road that would eliminate a significant potential safety hazard as part of a planned bike trail connector project.

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council approved $1.45 million in American Rescue Plan Act spending on Tuesday, including $250,000 for a tunnel to eliminate a significant potential safety hazard as part of a planned bike trail connector project.

There was no discussion by council members about the 100-foot long tunnel beneath Trimble Road that would eliminate the possibility of vehicles colliding with bicycles and/or pedestrians on a connector linking the B&O Bike Trail and the sidewalk on the east side the four-lane road.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"