MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council, after another executive session, spoke in one voice Tuesday evening to support engaging outside legal counsel to pursue litigation "regarding alleged contamination" at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport.
But local lawmakers' voices said nothing during the ensuing public session about the nature of the contamination, such as where at the airport it occurred, what caused it and what dangers -- if any -- may be posed to the public.
Prior to the unanimous vote, the only public comment came from At-large Councilwoman Stephanie Zader, who endorsed a Richland Source article on the issue published Monday.
"Just wanted to note that there's a really good article from Richland Source from someone who did really good research on this and there's information forthcoming from the city," Zader said.
Those same entities met again Tuesday for another 24-minute closed-door session.
Ohio's public meetings law (ORC 121.22) does allow for public meetings to be closed for "conferences with an attorney for the public body concerning disputes involving the public body that are the subject of pending or imminent court action."
The private discussions are apparently related to PFAS, "forever chemicals" water pollutants which have become a target for cities around the country.
The two Ohio attorneys are Dale Seif Jr. from Waverly, Ohio, and Rusty Miller from Portsmouth, Ohio. Seif is representing the City of Bellbrook, which in December became the latest Dayton-area city to sue over PFAS contamination.
According to a page of the Louisiana law firm website devoted to the topic, these " per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances are a family of man-made chemicals encompassing hundreds of substances."
"The unique properties of these chemicals make them both well suited as one of the primary components of a variety of products commonly sold, distributed and used throughout the United States, and problematic for the environment," the law firm said.
PFAS has been commonly used in products ranging from Scotchguard and Teflon products, fire-fighting foam, and car wash and wax products, it said, adding the chemicals are toxic, but extremally stable, and do not biodegrade over time.
"A solution to this problem exists, but it will be complex and expensive. At Cossich, Sumich, Parsiola and Taylor, we believe that this burden should lie with those who caused the problem," the firm's website said.
Often, law firms take on these cases on a contingency basis, meaning the community doesn't pay unless an award is won.
In 2019, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine directed Ohio EPA and Ohio Department of Health to analyze the prevalence of PFAS in Ohio's drinking water.
A preliminary PFAS study was done that same year at the Mansfield Lahm Fire Station operated by the 179th Airlift Wing. The work was done by AECOM, a Maryland-based company.
According to the report, Aqueous Film Forming Form (AFFF), which contains PFAS, was not stored, used or released at the fire station.
"However, several potential PFAS sources are located adjacent to the Mansfield Lahm Fire Station with (Ohio Air National Guard) property. Therefore, a potentially complete exposure pathway exists for PFAS contamination in surface water in association with off-facility sources," the report said.
