Phil Scott

Mansfield City Councilman At-large Phil Scott is chair of council's Airport Committee.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council, after another executive session, spoke in one voice Tuesday evening to support engaging outside legal counsel to pursue litigation "regarding alleged contamination" at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport.

But local lawmakers' voices said nothing during the ensuing public session about the nature of the contamination, such as where at the airport it occurred, what caused it and what dangers -- if any -- may be posed to the public.

