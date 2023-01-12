Central Park

A drawing of what Central Park could look like under the "Main Street Corridor Improvement Plan." (Submitted file art)

MANSFIELD -- A planned $12.7 million Main Street Corridor Improvement project in Mansfield has received a $1.7 million kickstart in the former of a state safety grant.

City engineer Bob Bianchi said Thursday the Ohio Department of Transportation notified the city Wednesday its application for the funds was approved.

Bob Bianchi

City of Mansfield engineer Bob Bianchi speaks during a City Council meeting in August. (Richland Source file photo)

