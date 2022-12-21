Fire helmets

The International Association of Fire Fighters Local 266 has unanimously rejected a fact-finder's report regarding a new contract with the City of Mansfield.

MANSFIELD -- Binding conciliation is the next and final step in the process to secure a new contract between the City of Mansfield and International Association of Fire Fighters Local 266.

The union's 80 members have unanimously rejected a fact-finder's report regarding differences with the city administration, according to union president Matt Shafley.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"