A three-year pact between the city and the International Association of Firefighters Local 266 expired March 31 and contract negotiations have been ongoing.
According to the legislation approved Tuesday, "such negotiations resulted in an impasse" and a fact-finder was appointed through the State Employment Relations Board to make recommendations on all unresolved issues.
"I really can't comment on anything in the fact-finder's report," Shafley said. "We are still considered to be in negotiations."
SERB will now appoint a conciliator to make final decisions on remaining issues of dispute.
"We will take our issues. The city will take theirs. The conciliator will pick one or the other. There is no middle ground like there is with a fact-finder," said Shafley, a MFD lieutenant who has been part of the union's negotiating efforts for 22 years.
The union represents captains, lieutenants and firefighters in the MFD.
City Council didn't discuss the report in public session before the vote, which came after a 42-minute executive session.
Ohio law allows City Council to discuss issues regarding collective bargaining agreements in executive session.
At-large Councilwoman Stephanie Zader said after the meeting that the city administration didn't release the complete fact-finder's report to local lawmakers before or during the closed-door session.
"I was made aware of what's in the report," she said, adding she was comfortable with her acceptance of the recommendations. "I was told what was in it.
"I don't think it's any secret that they were discussing (that firefighters) wanted the same thing as police. That's what they have said from the beginning and they've been pretty outspoken about it," Zader said.
She declined to comment on specific recommendations in the fact-finder's report.
That package, which council approved four months before the city's current three-year contract with the Blue and Gold units of the Fraternal Order of Police William Taylor Lodge 32 was set to expire, included a 7.75 percent pay increase.
That increase for police officers also led to AFSCME Local 3088 informing council two weeks later the union would exercise its "me-too" clause in its contract with the city.
It's not known what the fact-finder's report said regarding issues regarding salaries and bonuses for firefighters.
Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"