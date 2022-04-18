MANSFIELD -- A local fabrication company wants to buy almost nine acres in the Reid Industrial Park near Lahm Regional Airport, a move that could free up space for another firm seeking to expand.
City Council is scheduled to vote on the sale Tuesday evening to Mike Carroll, owner of MTC Holdings, LLC, and Carroll Fabrication, 95 Ohio Brass Road in Mansfield.
Carroll will pay $22,500 for the land in the industrial park located immediately northwest of the airport and plans to build about a 10,000-square foot manufacturing facility on the otherwise-wooded lot.
Tim Bowersock, the city's economic development director, said Carroll plans to sell his current facility at the former Ohio Brass Co. on the city's near north side
"He bought the Ohio Brass manufacturing site that was still left and the additional land there," Bowersock said. "Now he has an opportunity to sell those buildings and the company that wants to buy them will let him stay until he moves into a new building."
Bowersock declined to identify the company seeking to purchase the land and buildings Carroll now occupies.
Carroll finished contract work for his former employer, Hi-Point Firearms of Mansfield, but is also in the process of diversifying his customer base, according to Bowersock.
Bowersock said Carroll was only using a small portion of the space at the former Ohio Brass site.
The economic development director said Carroll and his son are the primary employees of the business. He said Carroll would like to expand back to the eight to 10 employees he once had.
"He does have good CNC machining capabilities and he is a highly qualified machinist himself," Bowersock said of Carroll. "This move gives him a good opportunity to regroup and grow at a steady pace.
Also on Tuesday, City Council will consider:
-- accepting a $4,800 grant from the Richland County Foundation to hire an intern in the Community Development Department.
-- accepting a $7,500 grant from the U.S. Police Canine Association and the American Kennel Club to be used to help pay for a new canine for the Mansfield Police Department.
-- accepting a $145,183.35 grant from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services to pay for 30 body-worn cameras, related equipment and associated personnel.
-- accepting a $55,500 grant from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services to be used for METRICH drug task force operations.
-- spending $64,763 for a 2022 Ford F-250 truck and $4,000 on an aluminum utility trailer for the parks department.
-- acceptance of the city's second round of American Rescue Plan Act funds of $10.4 million. The city has $4 million revenue replacement funds and $1.69 million in "regular" ARPA funds remaining from its 2021 allocation.