 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- A local fabrication company that bought almost nine acres near Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport in April plans to build an 8,000-square feet industrial building on the site.

Mansfield City Council on Aug. 6 is scheduled to consider a 15-year, 50-percent abatement covering real property improvements for Mike Carroll, owner of MTC Holdings, LLC, and Carroll Fabrication.

Reid Industrial Park

The Reid Industrial Park near Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport was opened in 2012.

