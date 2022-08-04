Dry dam drawing

Above is a drawing done by EMH&T as part of an earthen dry dam proposal at North Lake Park in Mansfield.

MANSFIELD -- A $1.5 million, two-year design of  an earthen dry dam aimed at alleviating flooding on the city's north is about six months old.

But an inquiring Mansfield City Council got an update from engineer Bob Bianchi on Wednesday evening while also approving two pieces of legislation in support of the overall project.

Bob Bianchi

City of Mansfield engineer Bob Bianchi speaks to City Council in May (Richland Source file photo)
