Laura Burns

1st Ward Councilwoman Laura Burns makes the successful motion on Tuesday to postpone a vote on a proposed water rate increase until Feb. 7.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD — City engineer Bob Bianchi has told City Council he would like to spend $850,000 annually on overdue water main replacements.

The effort would be made possible only if local lawmakers approved a water-rate increase that would generate an additional $3.4 million annually, a proposal originally scheduled for a vote in December and then delayed until January.

Rev. El Akuchie

3rd Ward Councilman Rev. El Akuchie on Tuesday asks what delaying a proposed water-rate increase will cost the city in terms of additional revenue.
Eric Miller

Mansfield resident Eric Miller urges City Council on Tuesday evening to approve a proposed water-rate increase.
Aurelio Diaz

5th Ward Councilman Aurelio Diaz on Tuesday addresses council's delays on a vote that would increase water rates in the city.

