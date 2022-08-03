Theaker

Mansfield Mayor Tim Theaker reacts to City Council comments on Wednesday evening. 

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council pulled back on the reins a bit Wednesday night, albeit perhaps temporarily, on the administration's latest American Rescue Plan Act spending plan.

Mayor Tim Theaker had proposed about $3.3 million in new ARPA spending, half of which was approved by local legislators.

Zader

At-large Councilwoman Stephanie Zader questions Mayor Tim Theaker on Wednesday evening.
Davenport

4th Ward Councilman Alomar Davenport, chair of council's finance committee, raises questions Wednesday evening about the administration's ARPA spending plans.
Local News. Locally Powered.

Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.

Remy

Dave Remy, the City of Mansfield's public works director and acting safety service director, responds to questions Wednesday evening.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"