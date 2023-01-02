MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council starts the new year on Tuesday evening with a can it kicked down the road in December.
A water-logged can that's been bouncing along for a couple of months.
Local lawmakers are scheduled to vote on proposed water rate increases that would generate about $3.4 million annually, legislation it first began considering in the middle of October.
It's money the city administration has said is needed to maintain any kind of infrastructure capital budget, including the launch of an effort to replace 60 miles of aging, small water lines.
"I have the capital improvements (list) we hope to have done. It's not a wish list, it's a need. So I would say that if you plan on not passing this or you plan on reducing it, I would like council to look at this and tell us what we're not gonna fund," city engineer Bob Bianchi told council on Dec. 6.
"Yes, this is a very difficult decision. But at the same time, we have got to say, if these rates don't increase, there's certain things that will not happen. And I think the public needs to know that," Bianchi said.
Mansfield went 17 years without a water-rate increase before council approved a series of annual increases beginning in 2019 that have not generated enough additional revenue to fund the department.
Mansfield is in the process of paying off two large bond issues from the water fund -- an EPA-mandated $35 million upgrade to the water treatment plant and a $17 million project to replace all water meters in the city.
That water meter replacement program, which is not fully completed, was aimed at generating additional revenue through more accurate readings of water consumed.
Bianchi told council on Dec. 6 that water revenues are increasing, but have remained less than expenses in the last five years.
During that meeting Dec. 6, council delayed voting on a proposal that would eliminate the lowest usage tier and also add a "readiness to serve" charge to each bill.
Those funds will allow the city to allocate about $850,000 annually to a capital campaign that will begin the replacement of 60 miles of four-inch water mains in the city, according to Bianchi.
Also on Tuesday, City Council is scheduled to:
-- vote on the acceptance of a $124,191.49 grant from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services for METRICH operations. No local match is required for the annual grant, which provides funding for drug investigations and equipment within the 10-county METRICH area.
-- vote on the acceptance of a $3,000 grant from the National Association of Police Athletic/Activities Leagues. The one-time grant will be used to fund youth activities by the local Police Athletic League. No local match is required.
-- vote on the acceptance of a $1,000 donation from BlueScope Recycling and Materials, LLC, for firefighter training. Mansfield firefighters were among several departments that battled a blaze at the company's site at 2384 Ohio 39 in late October.
-- discuss during caucus a proposal to spend up to $85,000 on a 2024 Chevrolet 2500 truck with a snow plow package for Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport. Funds for the truck will come from airport funds.
-- discuss during caucus legislation that would increase the top scale of pay grades for multiple city positions.
