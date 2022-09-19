Jefferson
During one of his final Mansfield City Council meetings in December 2019, 4th Ward representative Walden "Butch" Jefferson expresses his opposition to proposed pay increases for elected officials in the city. (Richland Source file photo)

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council on Tuesday is expected to honor one of its own in a permanent way.

Council is scheduled to vote on a proposal to add a street sign bearing the name of Walden A. Jefferson to a section of Johns Avenue between Harker Street and Longview Avenue.

