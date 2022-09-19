MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council on Tuesday is expected to honor one of its own in a permanent way.
Council is scheduled to vote on a proposal to add a street sign bearing the name of Walden A. Jefferson to a section of Johns Avenue between Harker Street and Longview Avenue.
Jefferson, better known as "Butch," represented the 4th Ward on City Council for 16 years. He was a fierce defender of north-side residents who left the local lawmaking group when he lost a bid for re-election in 2019.
He died on Jan. 10, 2022.
During his last campaign, the Bowman Street resident said, "I enjoy helping people and want to make sure the 4th Ward is treated as all other wards are, receiving the same services."
It was fitting that in his final meeting in December 2019, Jefferson fought against pay raises for council members and other elected city leaders, including the mayor, law director and finance director.
"When those elected officials ran for that job, they knew the amount of money they would be making," he said at the time. "Citizens had elected them to do their jobs for that. ... It's a big jump.
"I personally took the job for the love of serving. I didn't take it for the money. It's unfortunate we had that freeze in 2008 or 2009, but I don't know that we need to catch up like that.
"We set the salary and offer a job," Jefferson said. "If you want that job, either bid on it or run for it as an office. If you don't, if you want to make $100,000, go to the private sector. Don't come here and try to push council any way to raise salaries compared to the private sector. ... In my opinion, they are compensated very well."
Jefferson was born on March 3, 1949, in Mansfield to W.B. Jefferson Sr. and Pearl Jefferson.
After graduating from Mansfield Senior High School, Jefferson served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and Operation Desert Storm, earning a Bronze star.
After leaving the military, Jefferson worked for AK Steel in Mansfield, retiring after 27 years.
Also on Tuesday, City Council is scheduled to:
-- vote to honor former Mansfield police Det. David Scheurer, who retired Sept. 9 after 30 years with the department.
Scheurer was appointed to the department on Aug. 29, 1992. As a new patrol officer, he was assigned to the Community Services Bureau Patrol Section until his transfer to the Special Operations Bureau Detective Section as asexual assault investigator in 2012.
He received the recognition of Detective of the Year Award in 2013 for solving numerous arson cases in the city. In 2020, he transferred to the Detective Section's Major Crimes Unit, where he worked until his retirement. He continued to serve as a member of the crisis negotiation team since 2014.
-- vote to amend personnel positions in the city, creating positions in the building division and changing the title of a position in the community development division.
-- vote on a resolution in support of a Mansfield City Schools tax levy renewal on the Nov. 8 ballot. The levy, which would result in no tax increase for local residents, would generate $7.9 million annually for day-to-day operations of the district.
-- vote on the acceptance of a $123,500 violent crime reduction grant from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services. The grant will pay for the installation of 32 license plate reader camera systems throughout Mansfield for the police department and other law enforcement agencies.
-- vote on the acceptance of a $130,418 violent crime reduction grant from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services. The money would be used to purchase license plate readers, cameras, drones and other technology for Mansfield police and other northern Ohio law enforcement agencies.
-- vote on the purchase of a new Ford E450 Braun Chief XL Ambulance for the city fire department at a cost of $264,092.80. Funds for the purchase were previously approved by council using American Rescue Plan Act funds.
-- vote on the purchase of a new front mount snow blower and chassis from M-B Companies Inc. for use at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport. The $786,151 equipment will be paid for using airport funds with annual payments through 2028. By paying over time, the city will also pay $96,779.16 in interest costs, making the total price $882,930.16.
-- vote to accept a $6,173,701 grant from the FAA to rehabilitate Apron "A" and selected taxiways and taxilanes at the airport. The city will contribute $385,029 and the Ohio Dept. of Transportation $343,983 as part of a $6,920,714 overall project.