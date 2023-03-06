Tim Theaker

 By Carl Hunnell

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council has until the end of March to approve a final spending plan for 2023, according to state law.

It has scheduled a finance committee meeting Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. to discuss the proposal by Mayor Tim Theaker, which will be the last budget he submits.

