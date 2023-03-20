MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council will discuss Tuesday allocating in six different areas nearly half of the city's $2 million remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The city received $20,005,402 in ARPA in 2021, part of a $1.9 trillion spending plan approved by the U.S. Congress to help local governments recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the legislation, scheduled for a vote on April 4, Mansfield has $1,066,992.31 in "regular ARPA" and $1,076,338.88 in "revenue replacement ARPA" remaining.
U.S. Treasury rules established to regulate ARPA spending by local governments allow more flexibility in the use of revenue replacement funds, up to $10 million, including salaries and fringe benefits of local government employees.
City Council is scheduled to discuss allocating $932,500 in the following areas:
-- $530,000 in bonuses for non-union, full-time city employees.
-- $250,000 as part of an $800,000 project to dig a tunnel beneath a four-lane section of Trimble Road would eliminate a significant potential safety hazard along a planned bike trail connector project.
City of Mansfield engineer Bob Bianchi said in February the 100-foot long underground passage would eliminate the possibility of vehicles colliding with bicycles and/or pedestrians on a connector that will link the B&O Bike Trail and the sidewalk on the east side of Trimble Road.
-- $70,000 in fire department premium pay.
-- $50,000 for a blast-proof door, glass and materials for the city's utility collection department.
--$30,000 for Catholic Charities for emergency housing assistance.
-- $2,500 for eight leather chairs in the city's human resources department.
-- vote to amend legislation approved in September to honor former 4th Ward Councilman Walden "Butch" Jefferson by adding his name to Johns Avenue between Harker Street and Longview Avenue. The original legislation didn't include using his nickname of "Butch" on the sign.
From the Ohio Governor's Office, Special to Richland Source
-- vote to accept a $55,452.02 grant from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services to be used to purchase an additional server and related equipment for the police department's body-worn camera program. No local matching funds are needed for the grant.
-- vote to accept an $84,935.98 grant from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services for use in administration of the 10-county METRICH Enforcement Unit. No local matching funds are required.
-- vote on a contract to lease Hangar 534 at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport to Rex Holdings, LLC, of Ashland. The company will pay $2,000 annually during the 10-year lease.
-- discuss during caucus entering into a three-year contract to provide natural gas at city-owned facilities.
Three committee meetings are scheduled Tuesday: finance at 6:25 p.m., public affairs at 6:30 p.m. and economic development at 6:45 p.m.. Caucus is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. with the legislative session following immediately thereafter.
Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
