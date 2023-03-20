Tim Theaker

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council will discuss Tuesday allocating in six different areas nearly half of the city's $2 million remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The city received $20,005,402 in ARPA in 2021, part of a $1.9 trillion spending plan approved by the U.S. Congress to help local governments recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

