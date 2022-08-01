Tim Theaker

Mansfield Mayor Tim Theaker talks about his administration's plans for American Rescue Plan Act spending during a City Council meeting in April. (Richland Source file photo)

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Mayor Tim Theaker has asked City Council to consider another $3.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act spending, a third of which would go to employee bonuses.

The expenditures would leave the city with $2.7 million in uncommitted dollars remaining from the $21 million in total federal ARPA funds allocated to it in 2021 and 2022, about 13 percent.

