MANSFIELD -- Mayor Tim Theaker has asked City Council to consider another $3.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act spending, a third of which would go to employee bonuses.
The expenditures would leave the city with $2.7 million in uncommitted dollars remaining from the $21 million in total federal ARPA funds allocated to it in 2021 and 2022, about 13 percent.
Congress approved the money in 2021, a plan aimed at providing assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. All ARPA funds must be appropriated by the end of 2024 and projects must be completed by the end of 2026.
The plan set for discussion Wednesday calls for:
-- $600,000 in one-time bonuses to supervisors who are not bargaining members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3088.
-- $600,000 for retention bonuses to members of the Mansfield Fire Department.
Council is scheduled on Wednesday to discuss the requests during caucus, meeting a day later than normal due to the state's second primary election on Tuesday.
Theaker said Monday the bonuses are in line with previous retention bonuses granted to Mansfield Police Department members.
Council awarded officers $637,000 in ARPA-funded retention bonuses and a 7.75 percent pay increase in March, claiming the money was needed to keep officers from leaving for other departments.
The city is still negotiating a new contract with the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 266, according to the mayor. Theaker also said the city is also still negotiating with AFSCME Local 3088.
The union reached a new, three-year contract in September 2021, retroactive to May 1. The deal includes a 3-percent increase in the first year with increases of 2.75 percent in each of the second and third years.
However, in March, after learning of the police union contract, local union president Lance Cook announced AFSCME would exercise the "me too" clause in its contract.
"It's been really hard on us in the past ... but at the same time we have got to stick up for our membership and make sure that they get their money," Cook said in March.
"We're the lowest paid out of everybody. We are the hardest hit when it comes to anything. So we're gonna have discussions with them. We're gonna talk about it," he said.
Other ARPA expenditures planned for discussion Wednesday include:
-- $200,000 toward the design of the next phase in the West End Neighborhood Improvement Plan.
-- $200,000 toward the new county-wide branding effort.
-- $500,000 in previously announced funding for the demolition and remediation of former Westinghouse properties in Mansfield.
-- $100,000 to Downtown Mansfield Inc. and Destination Mansfield-Richland County.
-- $20,000 to a career fair in the city's north end.
-- $50,000 to help clean up after a powerful thunderstorm roared through the city in June, knocking down numerous trees and limbs.
-- $500,000 toward the project to build a connection between Trimble Road and the B&O Bike Trail. Theaker said it's a $1.2-$1.5 million project and that the city would seek additional grants and donations to fund the remainder.
-- $100,000 to Catholic Charities.
-- $22,981 for additional equipment needed as part of the MPD radio replacement effort.
-- $400,000 toward new equipment in the city's 9-1-1 communications/dispatch center.