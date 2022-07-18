MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council is expected to vote Tuesday evening on a request to spend $38,537 to purchase and install a new vertical lift gate for the police department compound.
The contract with Silco Fire & Security Company of Akron would be paid using revenue replacement funds in the city's share of the American Rescue Plan Act revenue.
The city will have $3,884,434.35 left in ARPA revenue replacement funds if council approves the project.
The legislation doesn't indicate bids for the project were sought. Instead, it said Interim Safety-Service Director Dave Remy "obtained informal proposals from qualified contractors willing and able to expeditiously perform installation of a vertical lift gate."
Remy said Friday afternoon the new gate will replace an old one that is obsolete and doesn't work as needed.
Also on Tuesday, City Council is scheduled to:
-- honor police Capt. Shari Robertson upon her retirement from the department, which became effective July 7.
-- vote to accept a gift from Chuck Hahn, owner of the downtown Cleveland Financial Group, for the maintenance of trees and shrubs on Fourth Street and Main Street. The gift includes maintenance, mulching and fertilization for the shrubs and trees.
-- vote to approve improvements on Glenwood and Parkwood boulevards by sprinkling, mowing, sweeping, cleaning, etc., the grass plots or lawn strips in the middle of the boulevards. Property owners are assessed for the work.
-- vote to spend $21,000 from the Downtown Improvements Fund for work on the recently completed free public parking lot at the corner of Park Avenue and Mulberry Street.
--vote to accept $14,915.31 grant from the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services related to healthcare expenses for members of the Mansfield Fire Department. There is local match for the grant.
-- vote to accept an $80,000 grant from the Ohio Attorney General's Office to assist with the local opiate response team project. The grant, which requires no local match, will largely be used to pay for police overtime in the effort.
-- vote to accept a $166,481.26 grant from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services for METRICH operations. There is no local match for the annual grant, which is less than the organization has received in the past.
-- vote to transfer $60,200 within the safety services fund for the purpose of training seven new police officers.
-- vote to transfer $13,854 within the water fund to pay for removing fallen trees at Clear Fork Reservoir as the result of the powerful storms that raked the area on June 13.
-- discuss during caucus appropriating $100,000 from the unappropriated parks and recreation fund for "various supplies."
-- vote to vacate an unnamed alley south of Springmill Street and next to the property of 311 Prescott St. The alley vacation was sought by residents in the area.
-- vote a request to rezone the land once occupied by the Dawson Ridge golf course from R-2 to mobile home park district to allow for the development of a 300-home manufactured home park. A public hearing on the request, opposed by the city planning commission, will precede council at 6:45 p.m.
A 6:30 p.m. finance committee and a 6:40 p.m. streets committee meeting are scheduled before the public hearing. Council caucus is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. with its legislative session following.