(Click above to view the technology proposals Mansfield City Council is scheduled to consider Oct. 4.)
James Weiner, the city's information technology director, said the website redesign is aimed at making it "a little more user friendly" and comes on heels of redesign two years ago that was done "to make things a little more useful."
According to the DRM pricing proposal, $22,500 of the contract will pay for content design of up to 50 pages of the site. Another $6,250 will cover "forms migration," including documents for the police department, utility department and the tax department.
"This is just another step in the process for our website," Weiner said. "Several department heads want their pages laid out a little differently, so we have to have more input from the department heads this time."
If City Council approves the project, Weiner said he will meet with DRM officials within a week and begin a process he said could take four to six months to complete.
"Our website content is constantly changing with news releases and information the different departments need to get out to the public," he said. "Hopefully with this project we will have even more flexibility on the site."
Weiner said a government website has a different mission than one owned by a business or other commercial organization.
"Our focus isn't on on selling a product, though we certainly want to sell the City of Mansfield," he said. "Our focus on the website is on sharing information with residents. We can't remain static.
"We also want to increase the number of things residents can do without having to visit the Municipal Building, such as paying their water bills and their taxes."
In the second proposal, the city would contract with Dell Technologies using state-contracted prices, to create a system designed to serve as an off-site back up for the city's information.
"In the past, to keep costs down, I would rotate old computer equipment off-site to use for backup storage," Weiner said. "But what we have there now is nearing end-of-life usable service."
He said the equipment being purchased is designated for backup storage.
"It's what it was designed to do and has some security features added in," Weiner said.
If City Council approves both projects, the city will have $2,144,139.88 remaining from the $10 million in ARPA funds it set aside for revenue replacement.
The city has $1,669,492.31 remaining from the $10.4 million it received in "regular" ARPA funds.
Added together, the city will have spent 81 percent of its $20.4 million in total ARPA funds received in 2021 with $3,813,361 remaining.
All ARPA funds must be appropriated by the end of 2024 and projects must be completed by the end of 2026 under the rules established when Congress approved the economic assistance stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"