City of Mansfield

Mansfield City Council on Oct. 4 is scheduled to consider a proposal that would pay $38,250 to redesign and improve the city's website. (City of Mansfield website image)

MANSFIELD -- A pair of technology-related issues are scheduled to come before Mansfield City Council on Oct. 4 with a combined price tag of about $130,000.

The first piece of legislation would spend up to $38,250 on a redesign of the city's website and the second would purchase a new, off-site backup storage site for $92,044 for disaster recovery purposes.

Download PDF Website, backup server

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"