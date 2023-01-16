Municipal Building 1
Buy Now

The City of Mansfield Municipal Building is located at 30 N. Diamond St.

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council met in executive session Jan. 3 with outside attorneys to discuss pending litigation, apparently related to water pollutants that have become a target for cities around the country.

On Tuesday, council is expected to vote on legislation supporting the administration's desire to "engage outside counsel" to purse litigation over alleged contamination at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport.

Download PDF Pending legislation 01723

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"