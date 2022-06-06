MANSFIELD -- Detroit police seized three guns on May 25 after Shotspotter detected gunshots on the city's east side.
On May 26, Durham, N.C., police Chief Patrice Andrews asked City Council to set aside money to fund a ShotSpotter program, saying 'We have to try something" to quell gun violence.
In early May, ShotSpotter activations helped the Oakland Police Department arrest six people and confiscate a dozen firearms in less than a week.
It seems clear the sound-sensing technology has provided results.
Mansfield City Council on Tuesday will consider the acceptance of a $148,500 state grant that will allow the MPD to triple the size of its ShotSpotter sound-sensing detection program for the next year.
The city launched a one-year pilot ShotSpotter project in March 2021, using a $47,500 state grant to cover one square mile of the city. The new grant will allow for three square miles of coverage for another year.
Mansfield police Chief Keith Porch, whose department has also been able to use grant funding for body-worn cameras for officers and license plate reader technologies, has praised the ShotSpotter technology.
"ShotSpotter definitely increases the probability of evidence, victims and suspects being located," he said about a month into the pilot program, labeling the technology a "force multiplier."
Porch said Friday the location of the three square miles will be based on crime stats data for shots fired and weapons expenses. He said the areas do not have to contiguous.
The chief said his department earlier received a $50,000 grant through U.S. Rep. Troy Balderson's office that can be used for the program any time in the next 36 months.
"We basically have three square miles for one year and have funds for one square mile anytime in the next three years," Porch said.
The chief said his department will continue to seek grant funding for the technology. He said ShotSpotter, like all technology, remains under constant evaluation.
"I am not interested in throwing money away on technology that doesn't work," Porch said.
"We will continue to try to leverage state and federal dollars that offer value at zero risk for the operational funding of the police department."
ShotSpotter, which uses acoustic sensors on buildings and light poles, provides a specific location and an audio recording of the incident in less than a minute, allowing officers to more quickly close in on the site.
Information includes the location of the shooter, number of shots fired and even direction of travel if the suspect is moving. The information is sent to dispatchers at the same time it's also transmitted to officers on patrol.
"(Patrol) officers may hear shots, but it's difficult to pinpoint where the shots are coming from due to the acoustics," Porch said. "Residents call and say they hear gunshots, but cannot always tell you where."
Also on Tuesday, City Council is scheduled to:
-- vote on the reappointment of Matthew Stanfield (architectural/engineering services), Ben Davis (general public) and Jennifer Kime (Downtown Mansfield, Inc.) to the Downtown Improvement Advisory board.
-- vote on the planned demolition of dilapidated structures at 21 Douglas Ave., 56 Bentley St., 253 Clairmont Ave., 273 E. Second St., 290 E. First St. and 572 Dewey Ave.
-- vote on a proposal to allow the Ohio Dept. of Transportation to perform pavement repairs this summer on I-71 within city limits. There is no cost to the city on the work, which is from the Ohio 13 interchange to south of Mansfield-Washington Road.
-- vote on a $57,281.10 contract, without an official biding process, with Finnegan Construction of Shelby to remodel the police department men's shower and restrooms. The work will be funded using a portion of the city's American Rescue Plan Act funds. The legislation said the city "obtained informal proposals without advertising" from qualified contractors.
-- consider a proposal to allow the city administration to "gift unused recreational, security and kitchen items" to the Friendly House, 380 N. Mulberry St., in Mansfield. The items were removed the now-closed Ocie Hill Neighborhood Center and are valued at less than $1,000.
-- consider a "then and now" payment of $3,788 to Landscape Structures for work already done on new splash pads at Johns Park and North Lake Park.
-- consider a "then and now" payment of $4,000 to Rick Bond for work already done on the replacement of a concrete entranceway to the Municipal Building.
-- consider a $28,800 grant from the National Police Athletic League to be used by the Mansfield Police Athletic League for youth mentoring activities. There is no local match for the grant.
There are four council committee meetings scheduled before council caucus begins at 7 p.m. The finance committee will meet at 6:05 p.m., followed by claims at 6:15, safety at 6:30 and economic development at 6:45.
The council legislative session will follow the caucus session.