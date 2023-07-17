Bob Bianchi

City of Mansfield engineer Bob Bianchi speaks with Richland County commissioners in April. (Richland Source file photo)

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council on Tuesday is expected to consider the next step in a plan to one day connect the B&O Bike Trail into the downtown.

Council is scheduled to vote on the acceptance of an $800,000 federal grant through the Ohio Department of Transportation that would cover about 80 percent of the costs to build a multi-use trail along Millsboro Road between Trimble Road and Marion Avenue.

Mansfield City Council on Tuesday is expected to vote on the acceptance of an $800,000 grant to fund a multi-use trail along Millsboro Road between South Trimble Road and Marion Avenue. (ODOT image)

