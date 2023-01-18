MANSFIELD -- There is no clear consensus about proposed water-rate hikes among City Council members, three months after discussions on the increases began.
A vote on those increases, which has been postponed twice, is scheduled for council's next meeting Feb. 7.
Mayor Tim Theaker's administration has said the changes to the city's water ordinance are needed to ensure its water distribution system via hikes aimed to generate an additional $3.4 million annually.
The additional revenue would be created by eliminating the lowest "usage tier" and by adding something the city has dubbed a "readiness to serve" charge that every user will be assessed.
Eliminating the lowest usage tier would generate an estimated $680,000 in additional annual revenue. The readiness charge is expected to generate another $2.7 million -- almost 80 percent of the total increase.
City engineer Bob Bianchi has repeatedly met with council since October and made the case for the increases.
He has said the hikes are needed to fund an annual water main replacement program around the city and other capital improvements needed to ensure water flow.
Without the increase, Bianchi told council on Dec. 6 there is no water infrastructure capital budget.
"I have the capital improvements (list) we hope to have done. It's not a wish list, it's a need. So I would say that if you plan on not passing this or you plan on reducing it, I would like council to look at this and tell us what we're not gonna fund," he said in December.
"Yes, this is a very difficult decision. But at the same time, we have got to say, if these rates don't increase, there's certain things that will not happen. And I think the public needs to know that."
However, a detailed presentation by Finance Director Linn Steward during a 35-minute utilities committee meeting Tuesday appeared to raise questions if the entire proposed increase was necessary.
Steward presented financial data on the city's water fund, including a 10-year history from 2013 to 2022 and a five-year forecast from 2023 to 2027.
Her numbers showed water revenues have climbed since a citywide water-meter replacement program began in 2019, coupled with already-approved annual rate increases which began to take effect in 2022.
Water rates jumped 10 percent in 2022. They are increasing 15 percent more in 2023 and 10 percent more in 2024. Rates will increase 3 percent annually thereafter unless council makes changes.
According to Steward, the water department took in $380,646 more than it spent in 2022 and began 2023 with a $3.88 million cash balance.
She forecasts water fund deficits in 2023, 2024 and 2025, as projected expenses outstrip growing revenues, largely due to big-ticket capital projects in 2024 and 2025.
But her forecast then projects the tide to turn in 2026 and 2027 as revenues advance past expenses, even including more than $2.1 million annually in bond debt to pay back a $35 million water treatment plant note and a $17 million bond for the water meter replacement effort.
That annual bond debt declines to about $1.6 million each year after 2029 when the water meter bond is paid off, according to Steward. The water treatment plant bond annual payment will continue until 2060, she said.
Her numbers showed the water fund took in $7.4 million in 2013 and she projects it will have almost doubled by 2027 at $14.1 million.
"I'm just wondering if we need a whole $3.4 million, which is the proposed water-rate increase?" Steward asked. "Could we get by with just a million, or a million and a half, and see how that goes for four or five years?
"That's my proposal that would reduce the load on the customers."
At-large Councilwoman Stephanie Zader, who has been among council members most questioning the proposal since it was announced, thanked Steward for her presentation.
"I trust your (financial) forecast every year. You generally do a very conservative forecast. I appreciate looking at this and knowing we're not going to go bankrupt and we're not going to become Flint, Michigan," Zader said.
"I appreciate you bringing this and I stand by what I've said previously."
One of the issues with the water department is the fact 800 water meters still need to be replaced three years after the program began. The city has said it cannot convert to gallon measurements from cubic feet until that is accomplished.
Second Ward Councilwoman Cheryl Meier asked if the city could utilize a flat fee or otherwise make "uncomfortable" residents refusing to convert to the new, more accurate meters.
Public Works Director Dave Remy said he is working with the utilities collection department to develop strategies that would "incentivize" those still holding out, perhaps in the form of a surcharge.
He also said the administration is assessing the 800 remaining meters to determine which ones are still active customers or "dead accounts."
Later in the evening, during caucus, 1st Ward Councilwoman Laura Burns, chair of the utilities committee, made a motion to keep the lowest water rate tier as is and just keep the "readiness to serve" increase.
Fourth Ward Councilman Alomar Davenport said he would second the motion. However, he remained non-committal about the overall change.
"Placing that (lowest) tier back would be very helpful for those widows, those people who live by themselves. Those are the people who are going to be hurt by (eliminating) that tier.
"I'm not saying by me seconding that motion that I am in support of this increase. I still have no clue where I am with that," Davenport said.
That motion was approved, 7-1, with only Zader voting against.
That means, unless something changes, the amended ordinance is what council is scheduled to consider when it meets Feb. 7.
