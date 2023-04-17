Adrian Ackerman

Adrian Ackerman, the City of Mansfield's director of permitting and development, meets with Richland County commissioners in August. (Richland Source file photo)

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council is expected to vote Tuesday evening on an agreement for implementation of a plan to spend $1 million in federal money to assist homeless and low-income residents.

The legislation calls for the city to spend no more than $100,000 with Harmany & Associates for the work.

