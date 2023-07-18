Kimberly Moton

Mansfield City Councilwoman Kimberly Moton, chair of council's economic development committee, leads an effort Tuesday night to pull proposed food truck legislation from consideration.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- It probably takes David Kirst longer to make wings at his Chicken Box than it did for Mansfield City Council to pull proposed food truck regulations Tuesday night.

The 18-page proposal -- written by Deputy Law Director Chris Brown after local lawmakers discussed the concept four months ago -- never made it to the official start of City Council.

Alomar Davenport

Mansfield City Council 4th Ward representative Alomar Davenport raises a question about proposed food truck legislation Tuesday evening.
Stephanie Zader

Mansfield City Council At-large member Stephanie Zader agrees Tuesday evening to pull proposed food truck legislation from council's agenda.
Download PDF Food truck legislation

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

Tags