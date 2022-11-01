Steve Strickling
Mansfield Fire Department Chief Steve Strickling speaks during a February 2022 City Council meeting. (Richland Source file photo)

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- A divided Mansfield City Council chose Tuesday evening to delay a vote that would create a fourth assistant chief position in the fire department.

The 4-2 vote came after a 40-minute-plus public discussion on the request to create a now position that would focus solely on the MFD's growing emergency medical services and requirements related to those services.

