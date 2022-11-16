MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council unanimously approved two economic development proposals on Tuesday -- one near Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport and the second on Trimble Road.
In one, council OK'd a community reinvestment area agreement with 1027 Trimble, LLC, to provide property tax incentives for a new $7 million, 12,300-square foot office building at 1027 S. Trimble Road.
The new corporation, formed 11 months ago, is led by Randy Payne, president of Adena Corp. of Mansfield, who recently finished a $9 million, 160,000 square-foot spec building on 15 acres at the corner of Cairns Road and Bowman Street.
Tim Bowersock, the city's economic development director, told City Council the building is being constructed just north of the Akron Children's Hospital facility.
He said half the new building is being built in part for personnel related to the hospital and the other half will be leased out.
Bowersock said the building should be completed by May 2023 at a total investment of $7.1 million. He said the building will bring an additional 23 jobs to start with a payroll between $1.4 and $1.6 million annually.
Council also approved the sale of 10 acres of land along Airport West Road near the airport for for $50,000 to Mark Meltzer, who plans to build a manufacturing and distribution facility for custom cabinetry.
The land is located along Airport West Road, south of the Old Dominion Freight Lines facility.
Bowersock said Walcraft Cabinetry near Lexington will be initially leasing a 10,000-square foot building. The plan, he said, would be to add a 40,000-50,000-square foot building once the operation is up and running.
He said the construction project will start in early 2023.
Also on Tuesday, City Council:
-- give a second read to a proposed increase to the city's water rates. The administration said the increase is needed to maintain its water distribution system. A vote on the proposed increases is planned Dec. 6.
-- give first read to the city's 2023 temporary appropriations budget, which must be approved by the end of the year. A vote on the proposed spending plan is scheduled Dec. 20.
-- approved resolution opposing the the Financial Data Transparency Act of 2022, which is included in the National Defense Authorization Act. According to the resolution, the act would require local governments to adjust financial reporting standards without providing financial assistance for the change.
-- approved the reappointment of Patricia Kennedy to the city's Board of Utility Appeals.
-- approved the reappointments of Mike Henry and Josh Maurer to the city's Shade Tree Commission.
-- approved demolitions of buildings at 58 E. Raleigh Ave., 70 Bushnell St., 115 N. Adams St. and 1129 Wyandotte Ave.
-- approved an annual software maintenance agreement with Superion, LLC, at a cost not to exceed $91,159.40.
-- approved the appropriation of $5,000 from the Downtown Improvements Fund to purchase Christmas lights and decorations for the downtown.
-- approved the the appropriation of $142,500 from the unappropriated Safety Services Fund for the purpose of transferring funds to the Fire Capital Equipment Fund, based on actual and anticipated EMS revenue through Dec. 31.
-- approved the acceptance of a $2,400 grant from the Richland County Foundation to use in the hiring of an intern in the Community Development Department.
-- approved the acceptance of a $36,186.44 grant from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services to defray the costs of forensic science overtime, contracts, training and equipment.
-- approved entering into a subgrant agreement with Richland County. The agreement would allow the county to use $200,000 from its American Rescue Plan Act funds for the West End Neighborhood Improvement plan.
-- approved a cooperative agreement with Richland County commissioners and the county engineer's office to resurface Ernsberger Road within city boundary limits.
-- approved a waiver agreement with Richland County commissioners that will allow the county to contribute in $500,000 in ARPA funds for a connector between the B&O Bike Trail and Trimble Road.