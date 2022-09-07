Adena spec 1

This new, 160,000-square foot building is ready for lease at the corner of Bowman Street and Cairns Road near Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport. (Richland Source file photo)

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Business is continuing to pick up around Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport.

As expected, City Council unanimously approved two pieces of legislation on Tuesday linked to additional economic growth on the north side.

Tim Bowersock

Mansfield economic development director Tim Bowersock speaks to City Council on Tuesday evening.

