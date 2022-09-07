MANSFIELD -- Business is continuing to pick up around Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport.
As expected, City Council unanimously approved two pieces of legislation on Tuesday linked to additional economic growth on the north side.
First, lawmakers approved a tax abatement for a local fabrication company that bought almost nine acres in Reid Industrial Park along Miller Parkway in April and plans to build an 8,000-square feet industrial building on the site.
Second, it agreed to sell 14 acres along Airport West Road to a local builder who plans to build a spec building on the site.
Both plans came with the approval of Mansfield economic development director Tim Bowersock, who explained both deals to council on Tuesday.
He said the 15-year, 50-percent abatement covering property improvements for Mike Carroll, owner of MTC Holdings, LLC, and Carroll Fabrication, will lead to rapid construction.
"They will probably start moving dirt almost immediately," Bowersock said. "The actual construction will depend on the timeframe (in) getting their building materials," he said.
Bowersock said the move will create five jobs over the next two to three years.
Counciil approved the sale of 14 acres for $140,000 to Randy Payne, president of Adena Corp. of Mansfield, who recently finished a $9 million, 160,000 square-foot spec building on 15 acres at the corner of Cairns Road and Bowman Street.
The property he purchased this time was adjoining city-owned land currently being used for agriculture.
"This basically gives them the ability to expand that building if they land a tenant that is looking at that building, plus a future need for expansion, which actually there are two prospects," Bowersock said.
He said potential clients are continuing to look at the existing building and the sale of the additional land could assist.
Bowersock said one potential company is looking for "buildings anywhere from a 100,000 to 160,000 square feet with the ability to expand into a 400,000 square-foot facility."
"This building has everything except for the electrical, or the amount of electrical capacity, that they're going to need. But their need for that expanded or higher level of electricity is far enough out that there's time you could raise the transmission level to the site," he said.
So there it's got some good potential that this, this won't actually help get that building sold and actually with a bigger project than anticipated.
Also on Tuesday, City Council unanimously:
-- approved a $33,685 payment to Asphalt Services of Ohio to cover change orders related to the repaving of the Municipal Building parking lot.
-- agreed to the movement of $100,000 within the repair garage fund for the purpose of paying increased fuel costs.
-- voted to accept $77,225.40 in grant funding for the police department through the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services Project Safe Neighborhood Program.
-- appropriated $25,000 to pay for outside counsel assistance with the city's human resources department.
-- approved spending $99,505 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for five unmarked 2022 Chevy Malibu vehicles for the police department's detective bureau.
-- authorized the public works director to solicit proposals and enter into a contract for engineering services related to the multi-use trail connection from the B&O Bike Trail to Trimble Road.
-- authorized the public works director to advertise for bids related to a $4.5 million East Third Street culvert replacement project.
-- approved seeking a grant from the Ohio Public Works Commission to help fund a storm sewer project at and around North Main Street related to the Touby Run Flood Mitigation Hazard Project.
-- approved a memorandum of understanding with other local groups regarding the "planning, design, funding and construction" of a historic preservation memorial for the former Westinghouse "A" building.
