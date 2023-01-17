City council bike trail

Mansfield City Council on Tuesday evening listens to a bike trail connector project proposed by city engineer Bob Bianchi.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Another step toward connecting the B&O Bike Trail to downtown Mansfield was approved by City Council on Tuesday evening.

Local lawmakers approved funding the $98,000 design of a 3,300-foot long concrete, multi-use path on the south side of Millsboro Road between Trimble Road and Marion Avenue.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"