City of Mansfield engineer Bob Bianchi speaks during a City Council meeting in August. (Richland Source file photo)

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council on Tuesday approved spending up to $90,000 for an emergency repair to a nearly 50-year-old water main that feeds the industrial park and much of the city's north side.

City engineer Bob Bianchi said in the past couple of weeks that one of two 16-inch water mains that feeds the area broke along Ohio 13 beneath a U.S. 30 bridge.

